Olive Garden offering Never Ending Pasta Passes

Olive Garden is offering customers a limited supply of Never Ending Pasta Passes that are good for several weeks...or the rest of your life.

The $100 pass will give customers unlimited servings of pasta for nine weeks. A $400 pass will give you a lifetime of unlimited servings.

Only 50 lifetime passes are available, and they will be available to the first ones who opted-in for the upgraded pass. You will have 48 hours from the time you receive your email to complete the upgrade.

The company will sell the passes starting at 2 p.m. Aug. 15. The passes are valid from Sept. 23 - Nov. 24.

There are 24,000 nine-week passes available for purchase.