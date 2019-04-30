Omaha Beach morning line favorite after Kentucky Derby post position draw

Omaha Beach is the morning line betting favorite ahead of the 145th Kentucky Derby.

The Richard Mandella-trained horse has 4-1 odds to win the Run for the Roses Saturday after drawing the 12 post.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner and Santa Anita Derby runner-up Game Winner is 5-1 in the 16 post. Roadster, who won the Santa Anita Derby, will line up just outside of Game Winner in the 17 post at 6-1 odds.

Bob Baffert's Improbable is 6-1 after finishing runner-up to Omaha Beach in the Arkansas Derby. Improbable drew the 5 post.

1. War of Will (20-1)

2. Tax (20-1)

3. By My Standards (20-1)

4. Gray Magician (50-1)

5. Improbable (6-1)

6. Vekoma (20-1)

7. Maximum Security (10-1)

8. Tacitus (10-1)

9. Plus Que Parfait (30-1)

10. Cutting Humor (30-1)

11. Haikal (30-1)

12. Omaha Beach (4-1)

13. Code of Honor (15-1)

14. Win Win Win (15-1)

15. Master Fencer (50-1)

16. Game Winner (5-1)

17. Roadster (6-1)

18. Long Range Toddy (30-1)

19. Spinoff (30-1)

20. Country House (30-1)