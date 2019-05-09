On Uniquely Kentucky: Erin Calipari, PhD

Kentucky has one of the highest opioid addiction rates in the country and it isn't slowing down.

Recently WKYT traveled to Nashville and was given the opportunity to sit down with Dr. Erin Calipari.

She is the oldest of University of Kentucky Basketball head coach John Calipari's three children.

She may have a famous last name, but she is making her own mark in the world of science and holding her own court at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with her research on drug addiction and the brain.

Calipari says she has learned a lot from her father and his years in the coaching spotlight.

Her sport now, isn't basketball, but rather science where she is the head coach and her court is this lab.

"Sports are very similar right, you have a team of people working together to get to a common goal," said Erin Calipari, Ph.D.

Inside the Vanderbilt Center for Addiction Research you will find Calipari leading her team of scientists and researchers.