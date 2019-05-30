On Uniquely Kentucky: Beth Kronenberg, Kitchen Shift

We are talking health, wellness and being gluten free in this edition of Uniquely Kentucky!

We have hit the unofficial start to the summer season and for many that also means the halfway point of either succeeding or failing at the New Year’s resolutions they made in January.

Beth Kronenberg, a Lexington businesswoman, wife and mother is the creator behind Kitchen Shift. Kronenberg is a health and wellness coach focusing on how to help people make both mental and physical shifts around food.

Kronenberg holds a degree in Psychology and Neurosciences from Miami University and is also a graduate of The Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

Take a listen as we talk about simple ways we can shift our thinking when it comes to what we eat and how we eat it.