On Uniquely Kentucky: Heather Watson-HerKentucky, founder

Heather Watson is the founder and editor-in-chief of HerKentucky, a lifestyle website for the modern woman of Kentucky.

She is a writer, blogger and influencer who loves style, bourbon and books.

Watson, who is a Kentucky native turned her passion for style, good food and books into a very popular website that keeps its readers up to date on all things happening in the Bluegrass state.

She also loves telling the stories of Kentucky women, who they are, the businesses they run and the passions they have.

Heather holds degrees from Transylvania and the University of Kentucky.

Currently Heather is working on her first book, The Women of Kentucky Bourbon.