On Uniquely Kentucky: Tpr. Purdy and his many hats

On the latest episode of Uniquely Kentucky, I sit down with Tpr. Robert Purdy to talk about his career in law enforcement and the other ventures he's a part of. You can listen to the episode below.

Tpr. Purdy is the Public Affairs Officer with Post 7 out of Madison County, and he is no stranger to WKYT as we often call upon him to get information about crime scenes or crashes.

He loves what he does in uniform to keep the public safe, but he also loves to inspire others through social media. Tpr. Purdy has made a name for himself with his often fun, but meaningful posts meant to connect with the community around him.

He believes in being kind and that no matter your circumstance everyone is important and deserves kindness.

In this episode of Uniquely Kentucky, we sit down with Tpr. Purdy to talk about his career in uniform, but also his other hat of being a small business owner and his new love for bees!