On Uniquely Kentucky: shooting survivor Whitney Austin

On September 6, 2018 a routine walk into work for 38-year-old Whitney Austin turned in anything but routine.

Austin, who is from Louisville was on a conference call while walking into the Fifth Third Office Tower in downtown Cincinnati when she found herself in the middle of an active shooting scene.

Austin was shot 12 times and played dead so the shooter would not shoot her again.

In those moments while fighting for her life Austin made a decision that if she lived she would make it here life’s work to fight for gun safety and advocate for change when it comes to our laws.

She survived and now the wife and mother runs Whitney Strong, a foundation that promotes awareness and aims to continue an open and honest conversation of helping stop gun violence while sparking change.