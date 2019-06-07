On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Andy Shea, Pres. Lexington Legends

There is nothing that screams summertime tradition like a trip to the ballpark for a little baseball.

The Lexington Legends, a minor league affiliate of the Kansas City Royals have called central Kentucky home now for the last 19 years and currently they are the reigning South Atlantic League Champions!

Andy Shea is the President and CEO of the Legends, running the family business and working his way up from parking attendant to leading the front office staff. Shea, a former Boston College baseball player loves the game, but he also loves giving back to the community that supports his team.

In this episode of Uniquely Kentucky we talk with Shea about life at the park, keeping it alive all 365 days a year and about why he opens up Whitaker Bank Ballpark to so many other events as a way to give back and pay it forward to the community.