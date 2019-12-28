On heels of successful adoption drive, Woodford Humane focusing on SAVE fund

The Woodford Humane Society recently wrapped up an adoption drive. They had a lot of success and want to keep the ball rolling with their SAVE Matching Fund donation drive.

"We are thrilled to have sent 248 pets home in 14 days,” says Katie Hoffman, director at the shelter, who continues, “but we have shifted our focus to our SAVE Fund and we are charged with raising 110,000 dollars between now and the end of the year."

If they raise the money, (currently, they are less than $13,000 dollars away from their goal,) the funds are matched.

The money would be a huge help for the shelter in caring for all of the animals.

"This fund really allows us to give each animal the care Woodford is known for,” says Hoffman. “It provides them all of the comforts of home, all of the love and vet care they need so we can keep them as long as it takes to find that forever family. Most of them aren't here very long, which is great, but we do have a couple that have been with us over a year so they are waiting for the perfect family to arrive."

There are many animals waiting for that perfect family. All of the dogs and cats at the shelter are obviously options for families, but Hoffman wants to know that there are more to choose from.

"We obviously get dogs and cats and puppies and kittens like everyone would expect, but we also see our fair share of ferrets and gerbils and guinea pigs in our small and furry crowd too."

You can stop by Woodford Humane today to check out a possible future furry family member, or make a donation in person.

Donations to the SAVE fund can also be made online, just click on this link.

