On last day of legislative session, pension system future remains unclear

Lawmakers are back in Frankfort for the final day of the 2019 legislative session.

With the clock running out, many are wondering if the state's pension crisis will be addressed before the house and senate adjourn.

Dozens of state agencies, like county health departments and regional universities, are asking for relief. Those organizations say they can't afford their rising pension costs, and are asking to exit the system without paying all they owe. Critics fear it could hurt the already weak pension system, but Governor Matt Bevin supports the move.

There are some other topics that could be discussed Thursday. One bill that made a late surge before the veto period break aims to ban all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from school properties. That bill only needs the full Senate’s approval to move on to the Governor’s desk.

If the legislators pass any new bills on the last day of session, Governor Bevin will then decide if he wishes to sign them or veto them. If he does nothing, they automatically become law after 10 days.

Lawmakers will also decide if they want to take any action on the two vetoes Governor Matt Bevin has made at this point.

The legislature must gavel out by midnight.

