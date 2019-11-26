Once busy market feeling effects of months-long sewer work and road closure

The route in front of a popular dining spot on Manchester Street is not seeing nearly as many customers since a six month long project was launched to replace old sewer lines under the road.

The project began mid-November and is projected to wrap up in May of 2020.

City officials say workers must replace 1,500 feet of trunk sewer on Manchester Street.

“The current sewer was installed over 50 years ago,” said Charles Martin, director of the Division of Water Quality. “We are replacing the clay pipe with PVC, which will greatly improve the condition of the line and bring it up to current standards.”

The road is the main route into Lexington’s distillery district and other businesses.

C&P Market and Grill owner Paul Holland says since the project began he has seen his stores income slashed up to 50%. He says the main reason being his normal lunch crowd is unable to reach him in a timely manner.

“I got people that have a thirty minute lunch break and they can’t come up and around the detours and get back in time," Holland told WKYT’s Nick Oliver Tuesday.

Holland’s restaurant has been a staple in the neighborhood for 37 years. He says signs placed by the city reading “Road Closed to Thru Traffic” that sit directly outside his doors are not accurate.

Drivers are able to drive up and down the road until reaching the point of construction. While WKYT was filming, dozens of drivers still used the road to go to offices, garages, and businesses with ease.

Holland’s concern is the signs are forcing many who would normally visit his restaurant to turn around – making drivers think the entire roadway is shutdown.

“It’s inconvenient for them [customers] coming here. I understand the sewer needs to be changed but a lot of these businesses up and down are suffering and we are one of them.”

Hollands says he has taken his concerns to the city requesting crews try to replace the pipe through the night as well – in theory cutting the road closures down in half.

A detour can be found from Oliver Lewis Way to Versailles Road to South Forbes Road.

Businesses remain open, and customers can get to them via South Forbes Road.

