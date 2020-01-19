One arrested in Laurel Co. with stolen car, stolen firearm

A traffic stop in Laurel County ended with the driver charged with stealing the car, along with a firearm found inside.

A Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office states it all began around 12:10 Sunday morning when deputies pulled over a Toyota Camry that had a tail light out made an abrupt right turn at a red light without using a turn signal. Deputies also say the windshield had a hole in it.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Corbin. A firearm found in the front passenger seat was also determined to be stolen. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Robert Tyler Smith, was also found to be wanted on an arrest warrant out of Whitley County.

Smith was taken into custody and faces two counts of receiving stolen property, along with various traffic violations. He is in the Laurel County Detention Center.

