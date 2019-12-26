One arrested after Christmas pursuit in Whitley County

A man who led deputies on a chase on Christmas is now in the Whitley County Detention Center facing several charges.

According to investigators, it all started around 6 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull over a Toyota Tacoma on multiple traffic violations in the Woodbine area, near the HWY 6 and HWY 26 intersection.

When deputies turned on their lights, however, they say the driver, identified as 48-year-old Vincent Caldwell, hit the gas and headed toward Corbin.

Caldwell then turned onto Cumberland Falls Highway and reportedly threw baggies out the driver’s side window near Owens Auto.

Deputies say Caldwell was driving dangerously and was not showing any regard to other motorists as he continued speeding down the road, eventually turning northbound onto I-75.

Near the 27 mile marker, after passing a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate, investigators say Caldwell slammed on the brakes, got out of his vehicle and jumped a guardrail in an attempt to lose deputies on foot.

He was soon located in a neighborhood off of Barton Mill Road where he was arrested by Whitley County deputies and Corbin police officers.

Caldwell was charged with fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, DUI, and a host of traffic charges.

