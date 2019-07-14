One arrested after Lexington stabbing

Derrick Palmer (Photo: Fayette County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man is behind bars after being charged in a stabbing in Lexington Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called to a home on Walhampton Drive around 4:30 a.m. on a report of an assault.

When they arrived, police say they found the victim outside the home with a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

After speaking with the victim, the suspect – identified as 28-year-old Derrick Palmer – was found inside the home.

Palmer was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

No word at this time on the condition of the victim.

 
