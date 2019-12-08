One arrested after homemade explosive found in Leslie County home

Kevin Peterson faces charges of wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, assault, terroristic threatening, and unlawful imprisonment. (Photo: Leslie County Detention Center)
HYDEN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) – A Leslie County man faces multiple charges after agencies executing a search warrant at his home discovered an explosive device.

According to sister-station WYMT, the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at a home on Upper Grassy Branch Road following a tip.

During the search of the home, investigators found a homemade explosive, along with materials that could be used to make more.

At first, agents weren’t able to find the suspect in the case, 46-year-old Kevin Peterson, of Essie. Another tip, however, directed them to a hole that had been cut out of a wall behind a stove in the home.

When Peterson was found, he reportedly refused to exit the hiding place. A KSP K-9 unit eventually brought Peterson out.

Peterson was taken to a hospital for treatment before being taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

He is charged with resisting arrest, wanton endangerment, assault, terroristic threatening, and unlawful imprisonment.

 
