Police: Man arrested after punching library security officer



A man is behind bars after reportedly punching a security officer at the Lexington Public Library.

According to an arrest citation, the security officer found 39-year-old Christopher Davis viewing pornography on a library computer on Jan. 27.

The security officer reportedly asked Davis to leave, and began escorting him out of the building.

The citation says Davis initially complied, and got on an elevator with the security officer, but then grew increasingly hostile. Police say the security officer pulled a pepper spray, but before she could use it, Davis allegedly punched her in the face before running out of the library.

Davis was arrested a day later and charged with assault. He is now in the Fayette County Detention Center.

