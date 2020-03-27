One arrested in Clay County stabbing

A man is behind bars after reportedly stabbing a woman and then leaving the scene.

According to a Facebook post from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the site after a report of the stabbing, where they found the victim.

After interviewing her and gathering witness statements, they determined 36-year-old Scott Hatfield was the suspect in the crime and had left the scene, taking the knife with him.

Hatfield was tracked down to his home on Saplin Fork Road around 4 a.m. Investigators say when they interviewed Hatfield, he admitted to stabbing the woman.

Hatfield was arrested without further incident and taken to the Clay County Detention Center, where he faces charges of assault and tampering with physical evidence.

