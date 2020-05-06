One arrested in Lexington road rage incident, police looking for second person involved

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Lexington police say they received a call around noon Wednesday about shots fired in the area of Richmond Road and New Circle, potentially involving road rage.
The vehicles involved were reported to be a black Lexus and a white van.
Police found the Lexus on New Circle Road, near Tates Creek Road.
One man was arrested at that location, 57-year-old Nelson K. Graves. Graves has been charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and reckless driving.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen this incident to give them a call.
Officers have not found the white van or its driver.