One arrested in Lexington road rage incident, police looking for second person involved

Lexington police say they received a call around noon Wednesday about shots fired in the area of Richmond Road and New Circle, potentially involving road rage.

The vehicles involved were reported to be a black Lexus and a white van.

Police found the Lexus on New Circle Road, near Tates Creek Road.

One man was arrested at that location, 57-year-old Nelson K. Graves. Graves has been charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and reckless driving.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this incident to give them a call.

Officers have not found the white van or its driver.

