One arrested in Madison Co. after making threats against schools

Schools in Berea were briefly on lockdown Friday as police investigated a man who reportedly made threats against schools in Kentucky.

A release from the Berea Police Department states that officers were called to the O’Reilly Auto Parts around 9:15 a.m. By the time they arrived, officers say 36-year-old James Allen was in front of the Domino’s.

Police say Allen had made a threat against a school in Powell County, but the threats were not believed to be credible due to Allen’s mental illness. None of his threats were toward any local or county schools, according to officers.

Berea schools were put on lockdown, but only for about ten minutes, according to a letter sent from the superintendent of Berea Community Schools. Police say Allen was never on Berea school property.

Allen was taken to the Madison County Detention Center, where he has been charged with terroristic threatening.

