One arrested in SC, charged with murder after Menifee Co. missing woman found dead

Anthony Hall is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. (Photo: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – An arrest has been made after a Menifee County woman who was reported missing was later found dead in a home.

Kentucky State Police say 35-year-old Jodi Stapleton, or Shelbiana, was reported missing on March 30th. She had last been seen in Wellington.

Troopers say Stapleton’s body was later found at a home in Menifee County where she was pronounced deceased by the coroner.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for 35-year-old Anthony D. Hall for murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He was later found and arrested in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

 
