One arrested, one sought after deputies interrupt burglary-in-progress

Deputies in Warren County have arrested one man, and are looking for a second suspect in connection to a burglary early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff, deputies were called to a home on Red Rock Road just before 5:00 a.m. on a report of a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they discovered someone had forced entry into an apartment. While searching the property, deputies found 23-year-old Marquis Jones inside.

Jones was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and alcohol intoxication. A mugshot was not immediately available at the time of publication.

A second person believed to be involved in the burglary. 22-yar-old Joshua Klear, of Alexandria, could not be located.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

