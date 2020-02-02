Police: Man charged with DUI after being found in car involved in Lexington armed robbery

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Whitney Avenue around 1 a.m.

According to police, a suspect approached a woman with a gun, hit her, and stole her car keys.

The woman reportedly told officers she knows the suspect, and that he is a juvenile.

Around 4 a.m., police say the vehicle that was stolen broke down near the intersection of New Circle Road and Sunshine Lane. Officers say there is evidence the vehicle was involved in some kind of collision prior to breaking down.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as 20-year-old Kudra Irakoze. The juvenile who reportedly took the vehicle earlier was not in the vehicle and still has not been found.

Irakoze has been charged with DUI and possession of marijuana. He is in the Fayette County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing.