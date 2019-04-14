One charged after exchange of gunfire near UK campus

A man has been arrested, charged with taking part in a gunfight near UK's campus that injured a man last Sunday.

Police say Marquise Burnett was involved in last weekend's exchange of gunfire on Bolivar Street.

Police say a bystander’s car was hit by gunfire after two groups started shooting at each other. One person was also hit by gunfire in the shooting, and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Burnett is charged with wanton endangerment and having a handgun as a convicted felon.

He is in the Fayette County Detention Center.

