One charged in Knox County murder investigation

Kentucky State Police say they are working a murder investigation at a home in the Walker Community of Knox County.

According to Troopers, 55-year-old Charles C. Davidson was found in a home with multiple stab wounds from a kitchen knife late Friday night. He was taken to Barbourville Appalachian Regional Healthcare for medical assistance, but died at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say Davidson did not live in the home, and they are trying to determine why he was there.

Investigators say the suspect in the case, 53-year-old Jeffrey Hammons, of London, was not at the home when they arrived, but was found around 5:45 a.m. in Whitley County and arrested. He has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Troopers continue to investigate the case, and are trying to determine what led to the stabbing, and why the victim was at the home.

