One charged with attempted murder of state trooper in Whitley Co.

A man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after he reportedly dragged a state trooper with his vehicle.

A release states that on the evening of May 12, troopers were looking for a fugitive in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Knox County. While on patrol, they stopped a vehicle in the Poplar Creek community in Whitley County.

When investigators approached the vehicle, they say they could see drugs in plain view. Troopers asked the driver, identified as 21-year-old Randy Sullivan, to get out, but he reportedly refused and instead hit the gas, striking, and dragging an officer behind him.

That’s when another trooper fired his gun at Sullivan, injuring him. Sullivan was airlifted to UK Hospital where he is now being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper who was dragged did not suffer any serious injuries and did not need medical treatment.

Sullivan is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a handgun, and multiple traffic violations.

A passenger in the vehicle, 42-year-old Linda Adams is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and is now in the Whitley County Detention Center.

