One charged with murder in deadly Harrison County shooting

Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Trooper say they were contacted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle along Prince Lane.

Investigators say the victim had gotten into an argument with 50-year-old Donald Bottoms. During the argument, Bottoms reportedly pulled out a handgun that discharged, striking the victim, identified as 46-year-old Nicole Wagner, of Berry.

Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Harrison County Coroner. Her body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Bottoms has been charged with murder and is in the Bourbon County Detention Center.

