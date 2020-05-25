One charged with murder in deadly Jessamine Co. altercation

A man is in the Jessamine County Detention Center facing a murder charge after an altercation turned deadly Saturday night.

According to an arrest citation, 32-year-old Quentin Overstreet got into an argument with another man outside of a home on Imperial Pointe.

Investigators say they found the victim on the ground with numerous lacerations, and abrasion on his face.

The victim was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Overstreet reportedly admitted to police that he had been involved in the altercation with the victim.

Overstreet is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

No word on how the argument started, or what led to the deadly conclusion.

