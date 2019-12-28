One charged with murder in deadly Warren County shooting

Nathanael Nevasez-Mieses is charged with first-degree murder and burglary in connection to the shooting. (Photo: Warren County Regional Jail)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 11:13 AM, Dec 28, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Bowling Green Friday evening.

Officers say they were called to an apartment on Torridge Avenue just after 8 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. While they were on the way, police say they received a follow-up report that shots had been fired.

When they arrived, investigators say they found 19-year-old Holden Heath with a gunshot wound to the chest. Heath was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives at the scene were able to identify 20-year-old Nathanael Nevarez- Mieses as a suspect in the case, and were able to track him down to an apartment on Jackson Street. Nevarez-Mieses was arrested there on a parole warrant, and taken to the police station for an interview.

During the interview, officers say they determined Nevarez-Mieses had forced his way into the apartment on Torridge Avenue and shot Heath.

Nevarez-Mieses is charged with murder and burglary. He is in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus