One charged with murder in deadly Warren County shooting

Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Bowling Green Friday evening.

Officers say they were called to an apartment on Torridge Avenue just after 8 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. While they were on the way, police say they received a follow-up report that shots had been fired.

When they arrived, investigators say they found 19-year-old Holden Heath with a gunshot wound to the chest. Heath was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives at the scene were able to identify 20-year-old Nathanael Nevarez- Mieses as a suspect in the case, and were able to track him down to an apartment on Jackson Street. Nevarez-Mieses was arrested there on a parole warrant, and taken to the police station for an interview.

During the interview, officers say they determined Nevarez-Mieses had forced his way into the apartment on Torridge Avenue and shot Heath.

Nevarez-Mieses is charged with murder and burglary. He is in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

