One company focused on decontaminating special needs daycare

Childcare centers will close by Friday as part of Governor Beshear's restrictions to combat COVID-19.

With flu season and COVID-19 as a big threat, the Kidz club staff didn't want to take any chances. (The Kidz Club Facebook)

Until then, daycares are working to protect the children they care for.

"We've always taken the health of our children in an indoor environment very seriously," said The Kidz Club CEO Richard White.

The Kidz Club serves as a medical treatment center for children that need a lot of special attention.

"It's a wide spectrum. It's a spina bifida, cerebral palsy, seizure disorders," said White.

Controlled Performances for Gases is a company that is using chlorine dioxide gas to clean the rooms.

"It decontaminates and kills all the microbes on anything it touches on all the surfaces we spray it on. And then it decimated in the air where it cleans the air because it fills all the space in the room," said Controlled Performance for Gases CEO Joel Coleman.

The spray not only kills germs on the surface but underneath as well.

It's an ongoing battle against an enemy we can't see, but for a kid with special needs, it can be a lifesaver.

"Knowing that we're helping keep them safe and healthy and happy with their families makes all feel really good about what we do," said Coleman.

The company is also looking to expand services to school and daycares and nursing homes.