One dead after wreck involving Grayson County Fire Department truck

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a Grayson County Fire Department pickup truck.
According to officials, Dale Darst of Leitchfield was returning to the East Grayson County Fire House after responding to another collision around 9 a.m.
Investigators say the fire station's pickup crossed the center line and hit a Ford Explorer.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.
Darst was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officials have not released the name of the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.