One dead after wreck involving Grayson County Fire Department truck

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a Grayson County Fire Department pickup truck.

According to officials, Dale Darst of Leitchfield was returning to the East Grayson County Fire House after responding to another collision around 9 a.m.

Investigators say the fire station's pickup crossed the center line and hit a Ford Explorer.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.

Darst was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

 
