The Laurel County Coroner has confirmed a child is dead after a house fire in Laurel County.

The fire broke out at a home on Reams Lane in London just after midnight.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time, and no other injuries have been reported.

An arson investigator is on the scene Saturday morning.

New details are still emerging, and WKYT will update this story as more information becomes available.