The Fayette County Coroner was called to a scene on Winchester Road near Eastland Parkway Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called to the area just before 6 a.m. where they found a man deceased in the middle of the road.

Investigators say the man had been hit by at least one vehicle.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

