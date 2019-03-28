One dead after car, U-Haul collide in Boyd County

Kentucky State Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in a Boyd County crash that killed a Pineville man.

According to station WSAZ, the collision happened on Route 180 near Interstate 64 Wednesday evening. The roadway had to be closed for hours as crews worked the scene, but reopened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

Investigators say the crash involved a car and a U-Haul.

26-year-old Jason Smalley was reportedly taken to the hospital after the collision, where he later died.

