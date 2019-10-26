Teen killed in head-on crash in Montgomery County

Officials in Montgomery County were called to the scene of fatal wreck Saturday afternoon on Hwy 1050 near US 460.

According to the sheriff's office, two vehicles collided head-on.

One driver, a 19-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to UK hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating, they do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor. However, they say weather and road conditions may be a contributing factor in the crash.

