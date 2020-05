The Versailles Police Department confirms that one person is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Officers received a call about a crash around 2:55 p.m. at the intersection of Falling Spring Blvd. and South Hill Road. When they arrived at the scene, they located two cars that had collided.

The driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Woodford County Coroner's Office.

The names of those involved have not been released.