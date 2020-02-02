One dead after crash into home in Rockcastle County

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a fatal accident in Rockcastle County.

Trooper Scottie Pennington says around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, a trooper was patrolling in Conway Community in Rockcastle County.

While on patrol, that trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Officials say that vehicle then tried to pass several cars, before exiting the road. The vehicle in question then flipped several times, before hitting a house.

According to Trooper Pennington, two people from the vehicle were ejected. The two were airlifted to UK Hospital.

A third person in the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in Berea. The Madison County Coroner confirms she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The person inside the home was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

WKYT is told drugs or alcohol may be a factor in the crash