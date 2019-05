One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Floyd County.

According to sister station WYMT, the crash happened Friday around 3 p.m. on KY 122, near the mouth of Fisher Hollow in Martin.

Police say someone driving a motorcycle lost control and crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic.

The person on the motorcycle was hit by an oncoming vehicle and died at the scene.

The victim remains unidentified pending notification of the family.