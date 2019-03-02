One dead after officer-involved shooting in Carter County

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a domestic disturbance in Carter County.

Troopers say they were contacted by Carter County 911 just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night, with a report of a fight on Damron Mayo Road between a woman and a family member. When police arrived, however, they say the accused woman had run away from the scene.

At about 1:30 am. Saturday morning, however, troopers say the woman returned to the residence, and was possibly armed.

Investigators returned to the home, and at some point while confronting the suspect, law enforcement fired shots. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Neither the suspect’s nor the involved troopers’ names have been released at this time.

