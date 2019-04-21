One dead after single-vehicle crash in Mason County

Maysville Police say a man has died after a crash early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 12:445 a.m. on KY 11 just south of Lawrence Road.

According to investigators, 44-year-old John Shanks drifted across the oncoming lane, and off the roadway before crashing into a rock wall, flipping the vehicle.

Shanks was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mason County Coroner.

Officers believe Shanks may have had a medical episode while driving that led to the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believe to be factors.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

