One dead after vehicle discovered in Cumberland River

The Harlan County Sheriff is investigating a death after a body was found inside a vehicle that was found in the Cumberland River.

The Sheriff says his office was contacted Wednesday morning after someone saw the vehicle in the water along KY 38 in Closplint, Kentucky.

Investigators determined the vehicle had submerged in the water during the evening hours of Tuesday, and was only discovered after the river had subsided the following morning.

The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Rebecca Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Harlan County Coroner.

The death remains under investigation.

