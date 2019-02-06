One dead, another injured in southern Kentucky armored truck crash

A violent crash near the Whitley and McCreary county line shut down Kentucky 92 for several hours Wednesday.

Police say an armored truck heading to Whitley City from Williamsburg ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was killed and a passenger was injured.

First responders say they cannot ever remember working a crash like this one-- a deadly crash in a vehicle that built to protect its cargo.

"This vehicle is built to be durable. And tough. It is made of armor. But again, it just goes to show you that seat belt usage is very important in any kind of vehicle on Kentucky roadways," said Officer Steven Douglas, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

Firefighters say the extrication of the victims was one of the more difficult and unique ones they have had.

The coroner has not released the name of the victim yet, pending notification of family.