One dead in Boyle County crash Sunday morning

A Danville man has died after a crash early Sunday morning.

Officers say the victim was thrown from his truck after it rolled several times. (Photo: WKYT)

Police say they were called out around 12:15 a.m. to an area near the bypass and Stuart Powell Ford on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators say a 2003 GMC truck, driven by 37-year-old Adam V. York, of Danville, was headed northbound when he lost control of the truck, crossed the center line, and went into the southbound lanes.

Police say the truck then rolled several times, throwing York from the vehicle. The truck eventually came to rest on an embankment just off the shoulder of the road.

York was treated by EMS at the scene before being taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. He was later pronounced deceased.

