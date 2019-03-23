One dead in Laurel Co. after pickup collides head-on with tractor-trailer

One person has died after a crash on KY 80 Friday afternoon.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on the highway about ten miles east of London when it crossed the center line, hitting a tractor-trailer head-on.

The tractor-trailer came to rest blocking the eastbound lane of KY 80, while the pickup truck blocked the westbound lane.

The driver of the pickup truck, 58-year-old Douglas N. Hoskins, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in London for treatment of injuries.

