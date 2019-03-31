One dead in Warren County after crash on Scottsville Road

The Warren County Sheriff says a man has died after a crash on Scottsville Road.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Michael D. Walker was driving southbound on Scottsville Road when he drove into the median, came back into the southbound lanes and flipped his vehicle several times. Walker’s vehicle then hit a guard rail before coming to rest in the middle of the southbound lanes.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

