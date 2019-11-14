One dead in Woodford County collision

Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto side streets as officials investigate the crash. (Photo: WKYT/Danielle Stanback)
By  | 
Posted:

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) – One person has died and a portion of the U.S. 60 bypass is closed after a serious collision in Woodford County.

Responders say the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Lexington Road, across from Woodford Feed.

A photo sent from a WKYT viewer appears to show a vehicle partially under the side of a semi-truck.

Westbound traffic headed toward Frankfort is still open, but eastbound traffic is being detoured onto side streets.

Officials are advising motorists to expect traffic delays for several hours.

WKYT has a reporter on the scene and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus