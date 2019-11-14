One dead in Woodford County collision

One person has died and a portion of the U.S. 60 bypass is closed after a serious collision in Woodford County.

Responders say the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Lexington Road, across from Woodford Feed.

A photo sent from a WKYT viewer appears to show a vehicle partially under the side of a semi-truck.

Westbound traffic headed toward Frankfort is still open, but eastbound traffic is being detoured onto side streets.

Officials are advising motorists to expect traffic delays for several hours.

WKYT has a reporter on the scene and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

