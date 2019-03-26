One dead in northern Kentucky after two-vehicle crash on interstate

One person has reportedly died after an apparent two-vehicle crash on Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky Tuesday.

FOX19 reports that a semi was parked in the emergency lane of the interstate, and its driver Michael Wenzel was in the truck’s sleeper berth, when a truck travelling westbound struck the rear of the trailer.

The driver of the truck, Barry Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FOX19.

Wenzel was cited for illegally parking on a limited access highway.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

