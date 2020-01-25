One dead, two injured in Campbell Co. collision

One person has died and at least four others are injured after a crash at the AA highway intersection with California Crossroads in Campbell County.

FOX 19 News reports a charter bus and a passenger car collided around 7 a.m.

The charter bus was filled with Covington Catholic students returning from the March for Life parade in Washington, D.C.

Officials say the bus driver collided with the passenger vehicle. The driver of the vehicle died.

A release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet states that the AA highway will be closed for at least two hours while reconstruction crews work the scene.

Multiple fire departments, along with the Campbell County Police Department and the Campbell County coroner are on the scene.

