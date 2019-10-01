One dead, one hospitalized after Frankfort shooting

One man is dead, and another hurt after a shooting in Frankfort.

Police say it happened at 11:23 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

The Frankfort Police Department responded to a reported burglary and shooting on Menominee Trail. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital, where he died.

During their investigation, officers found a second gunshot victim. This man was also treated and sent to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

No names of victims have been released, and there are no suspect descriptions at this time.

The Frankfort Police Department is continuing to investigate this morning. This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.