One dead after crash involving school bus in Morgan County

Law enforcement in Morgan County are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus.

The crash happened just at around 5:15 p.m on Highway 460-172. Officials say a car with two occupants cut in front of the bus.

The Morgan County Coroner says 31-year-old Venessa White died from injuries sustained in the accident. They say she was the passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the car, White's husband, was flown to UK hospital. Authorities say he suffered serious injuries.

Investigators say only a driver, and their two children were on the school bus at the time of the crash. No one on the bus was injured.