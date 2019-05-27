One dead, one injured after being hit by train in Louisville

A teenager has died after being hit by a train in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police said the incident was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday from Taylorsville and Pope Lick Road.

A teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another teenage girl was also injured. She is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Neither teen has been identified.

The area is notoriously dangerous. Louisville folklore says the alleged "Pope Lick Monster" lives there. Part man, part goat, legend says it has drawn people there for years.

There have been a number of deaths and accidents on the trestle since its construction. There are signs telling people to keep out.

